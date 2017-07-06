‘Very, very bad behavior’: Trump vows consequences over N. Korea missile launch

US President Donald Trump has pledged that North Korea will face repercussions over its recent ballistic missile launch, also calling on other nations to confront Pyongyang’s “very, very bad behavior.”

“It's a shame they're behaving this way – they're behaving in a very, very dangerous manner and something will have to be done about it,” Trump said in a news conference Thursday with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“As far as North Korea is concerned, I don't know. We will see what happens,” he added. “I have some pretty severe things that we are thinking about. That doesn’t mean we are going to do it. I don’t draw red lines.”

READ MORE: US threatens China & other nations trading with N. Korea after missile test

Earlier on Thursday, Moscow dismissed the US-led calls at the UN Security Council to step up sanctions. Moscow and Beijing urged Washington for more “creative” diplomacy.

On Tuesday, Pyongyang launched a missile of a new type and from a different location, as compared with the previous launches, according to the Pentagon.

The missile type was something that the US top brass admitted "they haven't seen before", and the launch was allegedly a threat to shipping in the Sea of Japan, as well as aircraft and satellites in space, US Department of Defense spokesman, Captain Jeff Davis, said.

On Tuesday, Pyongyang claimed it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korea said it is capable of carrying a “large, heavy nuclear warhead” and is able to strike the US mainland.