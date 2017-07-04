Missile launched by North Korea was intermediate range, not ICBM – Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that North Korea launched an intermediate range missile on Tuesday morning. The missile flew around 535 kilometers, reaching an altitude of 510 kilometers, and fell into the Sea of Japan, according to military data.

The missile test carried out by Pyongyang on Tuesday morning did not pose a threat to Russia, the defense ministry said in a statement.

“The launch was carried out in a direction away from Russia’s borders, and did not pose a threat to the Russian Federation,” the Russian military stated.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW