Pyongyang fires ballistic missile from region bordering China – South Korean military

North Korea conducted another ballistic missile test Tuesday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff has said. The projectile, described by the South as an “unidentified ballistic missile,” was launched towards the Sea of Japan.

“North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea from the vicinity of Banghyon, North Pyongan Province, at around 9:40am,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The South Korean and US militaries are analyzing North Korea’s latest ballistic missile test, a Yonhap report said.

President Moon Jae-in was immediately informed of the incident.

Read more

Tuesday’s launch is the latest in a series of missile technology tests North Korea has carried out this year.

Last month, North Korea tested four anti-ship missiles off its east coast. On May 14, Pyongyang conducted a ballistic missile test which flew for some 30 minutes covering a distance of 700 km. In April, the country conducted at least three other tests of its indigenous ballistic technology, all in violation of UN sanctions.

While the North conducted numerous short and medium range missile tests, experts believe that Pyongyang does not yet have the technology to manufacture a functioning intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the US mainland or be armed with a nuclear warhead.

Despite Western skepticism over of Pyongyang’s current ballistic capabilities, North Korean media boasted last month about a looming ICBM launch.