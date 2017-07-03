1 killed, 6 injured in drive-by shooting in Toulouse, France

At least one person has been killed and six others wounded in a shooting in the French city of Toulouse, local media report.

The shooting took place in the Abbal square in Toulouse around 9:00pm local time when several assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on a crowd before fleeing the scene.

🇬🇧2 individuals on motorbikes have opened fire on the pedestrians in the #Reynerie district #Toulouse#France 1 dead and at least 6 wounded. pic.twitter.com/j0Mefgx0DA — Julián Mateos. 🛰 (@MarquesdCaceres) July 3, 2017

At least one person was killed and six others injured, police sources told France 3. Two people are reported to be in a critical condition.

Police have cordoned off the area and have launched an investigation. The investigation is now being led by the Regional Service of Judicial Police (SRPJ) of Toulouse.

Le quartier de la #Reynerie à #Toulouse bouclé ce soir après une fusillade qui a fait un mort et 6 blessés. https://t.co/6GcxsFruKNpic.twitter.com/5xQ28hT9ki — France 3 Midi-Py (@France3MidiPy) July 3, 2017

A witness filmed the moment of the attack, enabling authorities to confirm that the assailants arrived and left the scene on a bike, according to France 3 report.

Authorities believe the potential motive behind the drive-by shooting could be criminal and lacking terrorist intent, initial reports suggest. The deceased victim was known to police and was a suspect in another murder case last year, according to France Info.

🔴🇫🇷#EnDirect >> La situation est "extrêmement tendue", ce soir, dans le quartier de la #Reynerie à #Toulouse. La piste terroriste écartée. pic.twitter.com/yyIUm9ZGip — 🌐Le Globe (@LeGlobe_info) July 3, 2017

The shooting in Toulouse comes just hours after French President Emmanuel Macron said he would lift the state of emergency in France by the end of the year.

“I will re-establish the freedoms of the French people by lifting the state of emergency this autumn because these freedoms are the precondition of the existence of a strong democracy,” Macron said, laying out his agenda at a joint session of parliament, according to AFP.

The state of emergency was introduced in France following the attacks in Paris in November 2015, which killed over 130 people. It has been extended five times since.

Police and administrative authorities are generally given more powers under an emergency regime, allowing for house arrests and searches without warrants along with other measures.

After assuming office, Macron requested that parliament extend the state of emergency until November 1. The current order was due to expire on July 15.

The 39-year-old French president promised that following the reinstatement of civil liberties, his government “will work to prevent any new attack, and we will work to fight (the threats) without pity, without regrets, without weakness.”