Sky split open: Moscow hit by ‘downpour of the century’ (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
“In less than 12 hours the city expects 15-20 mm of rainfall, which is almost a third of the monthly norm. The daily maximum precipitation for June 30 is 22.3 mm, it was marked in 1923,” Moscow weather services told TASS, adding that the capital hasn’t seen a storm like this in 94 years.
Тропический ливень говорите... Добавим ещё и града... #хорошийдень #московскоелето #москва #летовмоскве #moscowcity #moscow #summercolors #summertime #summer #лето #летняяпора #краскилета #summerinmoscow #fotooftheday #такаяразнаямосква #петровскоразумовскийпроезд #уприродынетплохойпогоды #пятница #ливеньвмоскве #cloudburst #rainstorm
Muscovites were awed by apocalyptically overcast skies just before the storm.
Happening now...— IC Moscow Tverskaya (@icmoscow) June 30, 2017
View from the terrace of our penthouse Royal Suite #stormpic.twitter.com/ACdo8nRSvz
“This post is for those who forgot their umbrellas at home,” one person wrote.
The winds could reach 24mps, according to the Moscow emergency services, which advised people to stay at home.
Blitzortung.org website, which provides lightning and thunderstorm information in real time, released a map of the Moscow storm online.
Some parts of the city were battered with quite sizeable hail.
Muscovites did not lose their sense of humor in the storm. “It’s nice when ice for cocktails is falling from the sky,” one person wrote.
One of the hashtags launched was #ливеньвека (#downpourofcentury).
“And this is called ‘Summer!’” another person wrote with some bitterness.
At least eight passenger planes which were due to arrive in Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports, had to land in Domodedovo airport which was the least affected by the storm, an official from State ATM Corporation, an air navigation service, told RIA Novosti. Two more planes had to divert to St. Petersburg and Kazan, the official added.
Around 4,400 people were left without power in Moscow and Moscow Region on Friday, the Energy Ministry said in a statement.