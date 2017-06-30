Sky split open: Moscow hit by ‘downpour of the century’ (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Moscow Region has been hit by a powerful storm that brought heavy torrential rains and hail. The capital has not seen such a storm in almost 100 years, according to meteorologists.

“In less than 12 hours the city expects 15-20 mm of rainfall, which is almost a third of the monthly norm. The daily maximum precipitation for June 30 is 22.3 mm, it was marked in 1923,” Moscow weather services told TASS, adding that the capital hasn’t seen a storm like this in 94 years.

Вот об обещанный тропический ливень.. #гроза⚡️#москва #ливень A post shared by Angelina Sazonova (@angelinasaz) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

Muscovites were awed by apocalyptically overcast skies just before the storm.

View from the terrace of our penthouse Royal Suite #stormpic.twitter.com/ACdo8nRSvz — IC Moscow Tverskaya (@icmoscow) June 30, 2017

“This post is for those who forgot their umbrellas at home,” one person wrote.

The winds could reach 24mps, according to the Moscow emergency services, which advised people to stay at home.

Эпично, но мало! #гроза #ливень #москва A post shared by Yuri Dolganov (@dolganov_yuri) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:57am PDT

Поплыли) A post shared by Никита (@nikchuh) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

Blitzortung.org website, which provides lightning and thunderstorm information in real time, released a map of the Moscow storm online.

Some parts of the city were battered with quite sizeable hail.

Сидишь такой на работе и тут #град #лето #ливень A post shared by Юрий (@provodnik46) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

Вот и обещанный дождь с градом! В строис больше видео #ураганвмоскве #ливеньстеной A post shared by Людмила (@lyudmila_dikova) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

#гроза#град#дождь#москва A post shared by Чернышева-Галицкая Кристина (@kris_chernysheva1990) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

Это с неба падало 👀?! #жизньпроходитмимо #москва A post shared by Татьяна Баева (@barentspanda) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

#градвмоскве #лето 2017 Аааа! Моя бедная машинка.... хорошо что все живы. Ребята, вы там как? A post shared by ⠀🌟Alexandra Glinenko🌟 (@sozdadimpesnyu_vmeste) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

Muscovites did not lose their sense of humor in the storm. “It’s nice when ice for cocktails is falling from the sky,” one person wrote.

После града⛈шквалистого ветра 💨и проливного дождя🌫☔️💦.....плывем 🚣🏻🆘#ливеньвека#летовмоскве #потоп#ветхозаветныйпотоп#всекакобещали#30июня#лето A post shared by @irena.moscu on Jun 30, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

#ливеньвека A post shared by Елена (@elena_m_mosk) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

“And this is called ‘Summer!’” another person wrote with some bitterness.

Погода просто атас #гром#гроза#град#ливень#москва#лето#воттакоеунаслето# A post shared by Ольга Петрова (@helga89_black) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

#химки #Москва #дождь #ливень #мокро #лето A post shared by Marina Shibanova (@_marina_shibanova) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

At least eight passenger planes which were due to arrive in Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports, had to land in Domodedovo airport which was the least affected by the storm, an official from State ATM Corporation, an air navigation service, told RIA Novosti. Two more planes had to divert to St. Petersburg and Kazan, the official added.

#шереметьево #шереметьевоаэропорт #погода #погодашепчет #погодашепчетсидидома😑 А собираемся лететь в #newyork A post shared by Елена Гетьман (@elenelengem) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

#погода# и зонтика мало 😀 A post shared by Anna Mariya (@anima_shko) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Родина встретила нас грозой и ливнем. Самолёт чуть не отправили в Питер. В два других самолёта попала молния...пипец!!! A post shared by Галина Куземкина (@galkakuzy) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

Всё пройдет, и #буря тоже! A post shared by Vladimir Smetana (@vladimir_smetana) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

Around 4,400 people were left without power in Moscow and Moscow Region on Friday, the Energy Ministry said in a statement.