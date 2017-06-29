Blast rocks central Donetsk, library & university partially destroyed – E. Ukraine authorities

An explosion has rocked central Donetsk with officials of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic saying a library and the University of Commerce have been partially destroyed.

A spokesperson for the DPR’s administration described what happened as a “terrorist act,” RIA Novosti reports.

According to local authorities, the explosion on Shevchenko Boulevard damaged the university auditorium and part of the library.

An explosive device went off in the city center, according to preliminary information, the head of the DPR’s emergency services said, as cited by RIA Novosti. The official added there have been no casualties.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW