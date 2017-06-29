Erdogan public appearances outside G20 ‘inappropriate’ – German FM

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has advised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan not to hold public events during his trip to G20 summit.

Read more

Gabriel called any public appearances made by Erdogan outside the G20 summit “inappropriate” due to the toughening tensions between the two NATO members, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

On Wednesday Ankara has officially requested permission for Erdogan to address Germany-based Turkish citizens during his visit, Gabriel told accompanying him journalists during his trip to Russia.

The German authorities anticipate that Erdogan’s visit could trigger unrest in Hamburg, which will host the G20 summit on July 7-8.

On Sunday, Germany asked the Turkish president not to take to the G20 summit the bodyguards who were involved in violence during protests near the Turkish Embassy in Washington earlier this year, Die Welt reported. The warning came as a response to a list of around 50 people expected to accompany Erdogan during his trip to Hamburg.

US police brought charges against a dozen Turkish security officials over violent scuffled with protesters during Erdogan’s visit to the US on May 16. The incident triggered a diplomatic row between Washington and Ankara.

READ MORE: Germany bars Erdogan’s bodyguards charged in US brawl from Hamburg G20 summit – report

In May, Ankara also barred Germany lawmakers from visiting Turkish Incirlik Air Base, where around 270 troops were serving in the campaign against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL). The German Parliament decided to choose a new site for the troops and approved the transfer of soldiers and equipment from Incirlik to a new site in Jordan on June 21.