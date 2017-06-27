Ukrainian military intelligence colonel killed in car explosion in Kiev

A car blast in central Kiev has killed a senior official of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, according to a statement on its website. The attack has been described as a “terrorist act.”

“This morning on June 27 in the Solomensky district of Kiev, a car exploded killing a member of the main intelligence department of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, Colonel Maksim Shapoval,” the ministry’s statement reads.

National police, rescue workers, and bomb disposal engineers arrived at the scene of the blast, which has been branded a “terrorist attack.”

At 8:16am local time, police were notified that a Mercedes had blown up, according to Kiev police.

Local media report that the victim was 39 years old and served as the head of the military intelligence special forces reserve.

CCTV footage has emerged, showing the moment of the blast.

Two other people injured by the explosion received shrapnel wounds to their legs and chin.