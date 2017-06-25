HomeNews

250,000 Muslims flock to Moscow’s cathedral mosque for Eid prayer (PHOTOS)

Muslims pray in the Jami Mosque in Moscow on the Eid al-Fitr holiday. © Eugene Odinokov / Sputnik
Over 250,000 Islamic faithful came to the Moscow Cathedral Mosque for the morning prayer celebrating the Eid al-Fitr festival, police reported. Smaller public gatherings took place throughout Russia, where Muslims are the second-largest denomination.

Despite being one of the largest in Europe, the mosque in Moscow can only accommodate about 10,000 people, so the majority of believers placed their prayer mats on the streets outside the building. The authorities cordoned off the entire area to traffic for the occasion.

Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Moscow, Russia June 25, 2017. © Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters

Moscow police deployed 3,000 officers to preserve order near the cathedral mosque and several other large Muslim prayer sites in the Russian capital. They reported no incidents.

Muslims pray outside the Jami Mosque in Moscow on the Eid al-Fitr holiday. © Maksim Blinov / Sputnik

The morning prayer at the St. Petersburg Mosque was somewhat marred by rain, which poured down on the some 40,000 believers gathered there. A storm also battered Muslims who came to pray in Ufa, the provincial capital of Bashkortostan.

Muslims pray in the Jami Mosque in Moscow on the Eid al-Fitr holiday. © Eugene Odinokov / Reuters

The Eid festival, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is one of the most important celebrations in Islam. It is a day for feasting after the month-long fast, for giving alms to the needy, and celebrating bonds in the community.

Muslims pray outside the Jami Mosque in Moscow on the Eid al-Fitr holiday. © Maksim Blinov / Sputnik

In Russia, Eid al-Fitr is marked as an official holiday in nine predominantly Muslim republics in the southern part of the country.

Muslims in the Akhmat Kadyrov Mosque in Grozny on the Eid al-Fitr holiday. © Said Tsarnaev / Sputnik

