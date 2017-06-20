Waterbombing plane fighting huge wildfire crashes in central Portugal

A waterbomber plane fighting the huge wildfire in central Portugal has crashed, according to local media reports. The Canadair plane came down in Louriceira in Pedrogao Grande, where the fire is at its most fierce.

An Instituto Nacional de Emergência Médica (INEM) helicopter is on its way to the scene, TVI reports, as cited by Publico.

There have been no confirmed reports of casualties.

The plane went down between Picha and Ouzenda, Observador reported. The area is near the border with the municipality of Gois, Publico reports.

According to TSF, Canadair usually have two crew on board in firefighting operations.

Emergency services are continuing to battle the wildfire which began Saturday and has so far left 64 dead.

There are 17 planes and four helicopters involved in the fight against the blaze, according to Publico.

The Spanish Air Force has confirmed on Twitter that the plane is not part of their operations.