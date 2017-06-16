HomeNews

Russian MoD publishes image of airstrike that may have killed ISIS leader

Get short URL
Russian MoD publishes image of airstrike that may have killed ISIS leader
© mil.ru
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released satellite images of an area hit by a Russian-led airstrike which may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Raqqa, Syria.

The composition picture shows photos of the same location taken on May 13 and May 29, the day after the reported airstrike.

© mil.ru

The four buildings, which the MoD said had been used by jihadist commanders for a high-profile meeting on May 28, are marked and have been levelled, as seen in the second photo.

READ MORE: ISIS leader al-Baghdadi reportedly killed in Russia-led airstrike – MoD

Earlier, the Russian military said that the airstrikes - conducted by Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft - may have killed the leader of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).

The ministry said the meeting, where Baghdadi was reportedly present, was arranged to discuss the relocation of IS troops from Raqqa.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.