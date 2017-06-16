Russian MoD publishes image of airstrike that may have killed ISIS leader

Russia’s Defense Ministry has released satellite images of an area hit by a Russian-led airstrike which may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Raqqa, Syria.

The composition picture shows photos of the same location taken on May 13 and May 29, the day after the reported airstrike.

The four buildings, which the MoD said had been used by jihadist commanders for a high-profile meeting on May 28, are marked and have been levelled, as seen in the second photo.

Earlier, the Russian military said that the airstrikes - conducted by Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft - may have killed the leader of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).

The ministry said the meeting, where Baghdadi was reportedly present, was arranged to discuss the relocation of IS troops from Raqqa.