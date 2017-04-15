ISIS launched gas attack in liberated area of Mosul – report
The attack occurred in an area of western Mosul that has been recently liberated from the militants by US-backed Iraqi forces, AP reported on Saturday, citing an Iraqi military officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.
A rocket loaded with chlorine was allegedly fired by IS the night before in the al-Abar neighborhood, the source, who was not authorized to release information, added.
At least seven soldiers reportedly suffered breathing problems and were treated at a nearby field clinic.
The Iraqi military is currently involved in an offensive in western Mosul, backed by US-led coalition forces. Battles against jihadists are now ongoing in the more densely-populated western half of the city, with Iraqi officials claiming that more than half of western Mosul has been retaken from the terrorist group.