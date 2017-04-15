ISIS launched gas attack in liberated area of Mosul – report

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) has fired a rocket loaded with chlorine in western Mosul, Iraq, hitting several soldiers with the gas, according to an AP report.

The attack occurred in an area of western Mosul that has been recently liberated from the militants by US-backed Iraqi forces, AP reported on Saturday, citing an Iraqi military officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A rocket loaded with chlorine was allegedly fired by IS the night before in the al-Abar neighborhood, the source, who was not authorized to release information, added.

At least seven soldiers reportedly suffered breathing problems and were treated at a nearby field clinic.

The Iraqi military is currently involved in an offensive in western Mosul, backed by US-led coalition forces. Battles against jihadists are now ongoing in the more densely-populated western half of the city, with Iraqi officials claiming that more than half of western Mosul has been retaken from the terrorist group.