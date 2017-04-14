WikiLeaks releases ‘Hive’, latest in #Vault7 series
WikiLeaks describes Hive as a “back-end infrastructure malware with a public-facing HTTPS interface,” used to transfer information from machines targeted by the CIA and to allow commands to be communicated in order to execute specific tasks on those machines.
RELEASE: Inside the top secret CIA virus control system HIVE https://t.co/Bs6LmsVALzpic.twitter.com/y79IVSukK0— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 14, 2017
To hide the presence of such malware, WikiLeaks notes that the public HTTPS interface (a protocol for secure communication over a computer network within an encrypted connection) “utilizes unsuspicious-looking cover domains,” meaning those targeted would be unaware of the CIA’s interference.
WikiLeaks notes anti-virus companies and forensic experts have noticed “possible state-actor” malware using similar back-end infrastructure, but were unable to connect the back-end to CIA operations.
The Hive documents released Friday may allow experts to examine this kind of communication between malware implants and backend servers, WikiLeaks says.
