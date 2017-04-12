Lavrov: Avoiding Idlib ‘attack’ probe would mean intl community not looking for truth

If an international inquiry into the chemical attack in Idlib is not instituted, it will mean that the international community is not interested in establishing the truth about the matter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his US counterpart in Moscow.

Lavrov said that Moscow believes there are attempts to hamper cooperation between the US and Russia and to increase tensions between the two countries, adding that it is a “shortsighted” approach.

At the same time, Lavrov stressed that Russia also sees that the US is ready to support the idea of launching an international investigation into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Idlib province. He noted though that any UN Security Council resolution that focused on solely blaming Damascus and not on investigating the Idlib incident would be counterproductive.

“I would like to stress that we are 100 percent sure that, if our colleagues in the UN or in The Hague will steer away from this investigation, it will basically mean that they do not want to find out the truth,” the Russian Foreign Minister said at the joint news conference, adding, that Russia “will insist on” launching the investigation.

During his joint news conference with Lavrov, the US State Secretary Rex Tillerson repeated his claims that the US had information which “confirms that the US strikes against the Syrian troops were justified.”

The Russian Foreign Minister went on to say that President Vladimir Putin is ready to return to implementing the memorandum of understanding on flight safety in Syria with the United States; if Washington reaffirms its commitment to the goal of fighting terrorism.

He emphasized, however, that Moscow still considers the US claims concerning the chemical weapons being used by the Syrian government forces “unfounded” and “lacking evidence.”

Tillerson said the issue of sanctions was not raised during his discussions with Lavrov. However, he noted that the US is mindful of the seriousness of the ’Russian interference’ in the US elections and is sure that Russia is mindful of it is well.

Lavrov countered, saying, as in case of the alleged chemical attack in Idlib, no solid evidence was ever presented to the public to back up the claim.