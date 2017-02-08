Evacuation, injuries reported as ‘blast’ & fire rip through Paris metro station

Several people have been injured following initial reports of an explosion at the French capital’s Place d’Italie metro station. Police have attributed the incident to a technical failure.

French journalist Remy Buisine from Brut reported on Twitter that eight people have been injured as result of the incident, with some of them suffering from smoke inhalation.

Police and fire vehicles have been seen outside the station.

Commenting on the incident, Paris police dismissed earlier reports that a blast had preceded the release of smoke.

"No explosion. This was not a [terrorist] attack," the police spokesman said, as cited by Reuters.

He added that two people have received minor injuries as result of smoke inhalation.

Incendie au metro Place d'Italie



- Origine accidentelle

- Feu maîtrisé

- 8 personnes touchées dont plusieurs pour intoxications. pic.twitter.com/B9hS4VTkpc — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) February 8, 2017

Meanwhile, the Paris metro reported that the traffic between Bastille and Place d’Italie was discontinued due to the “release of smoke,” without giving any details on its origin.

21:30, le trafic est interrompu entre Bastille et Place d'Italie (dégagement de fumée) #RATP#Ligne5 — Ligne 5 RATP (@Ligne5_RATP) February 8, 2017

The Paris metro tweeted that the line has since resumed normal operation, and that the incident is over.

Retour à un trafic régulier sur l'ensemble de la #Ligne5#RATP. Incident terminé. — Ligne 5 RATP (@Ligne5_RATP) February 8, 2017

Metro operator RATP confirmed that services were disrupted due to “a technical incident on line 6” that led to a temporary closure of part of the line.