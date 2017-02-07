6.3 quake strikes off southern Pakistan – USGS
A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake has hit off the southern coast of Pakistan, the US Geological Survey reported.
The quake, which was originally registered as magnitude 6.6, hit 23 kilometers southwest of the city of Pasni at a depth of 10 kilometers. The cities of Turbat and Gwadar are also within 90 kilometers from the epicenter of the quake.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
