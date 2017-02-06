Italian priest accused of staging orgies & pimping faces defrocking

An Italian Catholic priest accused of staging orgies and pimping out some of his 30 lovers will lose his job regardless of what an investigation finds, the Bishop of Padua said. Another priest, who at least “occasionally” participated in the orgies, will likely retain his position.

Father Andrea Contin, a 48-year-old priest at the church of San Lazzaro in Padua, has been under investigation for some time over allegations of staging orgies in his rectory and producing home porn videos, after three of his numerous lovers filed complaints early in December.

Since then, the alleged activities of the priest have included more bizarre details. The priest allegedly “always carried a briefcase full of vibrators, sex toys, masks and bondage equipment,” according to one of his accusers, as reported by the Corriere del Veneto.

Besides that, the priest allegedly encouraged a woman to have sex with a horse in addition to beating her in the rectory on several occasions. The priest had up to 30 lovers, with whom he allegedly traveled to naturist and swinger resorts in France and even pimped out at least some of them online. He also allegedly concealed pornographic materials in covers with the names of various popes.

While the criminal investigation on psychological and physical assault and facilitating prostitution is ongoing, the priest’s unholy activities have caught the attention of the Holy Father himself.

Pope Francis encouraged Padua bishop Claudio Cipolla to hold a press conference on Thursday to present the opinion of the Catholic Church on the matter, and not leave the whole scandalous story to the hands of the tabloids.

The Bishop has been traveling to diocesan missions in Latin America but had to return earlier than initially planned “since the widening of the Paduan events, to address more directly the situation.”

“I am incredulous and pained by the accusations,” Bishop Cipolla said, comparing his position to that of “a father of a son who has fallen into disgrace.”

The congregation can stay assured that the “shocking and scandalous episodes” won’t affect the Padua church’s activities, however.

“Our diocesan Church continues to be welcoming and knows how to heal its ills to the extent that it opens and goes out to all those who are in need,” the Bishop said.

The priest under investigation, who was suspended from his duties after the scandal unfolded, will most likely lose his position regardless of the outcome of the criminal investigation, since his alleged activities were “unacceptable for a priest, for a Christian and even for a man,” the bishop said.

Another priest, named as Father Roberto Cavazzana, who admitted to taking part in and “occasionally” filming orgies will likely retain his position. Cavazzana’s case is “different,” since “his involvement was only partial and occasional – though not acceptable for a priest,” Cipolla said.