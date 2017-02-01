Shocking footage reveals horror of fatal Quebec mosque attack (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The first video footage from inside the Quebec City mosque has been released, showing blood stains on the carpet and boots, shoes and coats abandoned on the floor in the aftermath of Sunday’s deadly attack which killed six people and left 19 injured.

The bullet holes along the walls lay bare the horror which the victims faced when gunman Alexandre Bissonnette indiscriminately opened fire on worshippers attending evening prayers.

The mosque allowed media access to the building to show the world the full extent of the terror endured by its members.

Although not yet officially open, the Centre Culturel Islamique de Qué​bec has reopened its doors for some members returning to pray, but using a different room to the one where the attack took place.

"We are all Canadians," Ahmed Elrefai told CBC. "We live in Quebec so we are Québé​cois, and we're going to stay here, and this is our message to people."

No terrorism charges for Quebec mosque attack suspect https://t.co/8tPoo0JGuQ — RT (@RT_com) February 1, 2017

On Tuesday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the shooting as “terrorist attack on Muslims,” and an “act of terror committed against Canada.”

Bissonnette, 27, was arrested after a brief manhunt and has since been charged with six counts of murder and five of attempted murder with a restricted weapon.