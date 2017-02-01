Shocking footage reveals horror of fatal Quebec mosque attack (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
The bullet holes along the walls lay bare the horror which the victims faced when gunman Alexandre Bissonnette indiscriminately opened fire on worshippers attending evening prayers.
The mosque allowed media access to the building to show the world the full extent of the terror endured by its members.
Although not yet officially open, the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec has reopened its doors for some members returning to pray, but using a different room to the one where the attack took place.
"We are all Canadians," Ahmed Elrefai told CBC. "We live in Quebec so we are Québécois, and we're going to stay here, and this is our message to people."
On Tuesday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the shooting as “terrorist attack on Muslims,” and an “act of terror committed against Canada.”
Bissonnette, 27, was arrested after a brief manhunt and has since been charged with six counts of murder and five of attempted murder with a restricted weapon.