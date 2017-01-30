At least 5 dead in Quebec City Mosque shooting

At least five people have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday, the mosque’s president told reporters. Witnesses told Reuters there were three gunmen involved and 40 worshippers were inside at the time of the shooting.

The shooting took place at Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec (Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center) on Sainte-Foy Street. There’s been conflicting reports over the number of perpetrators involved in the attack.



Le Soleil reported there were at least two shooters and one of them was wielding a AK-47 assault rifle. One of the attackers is believed to be a 27-year-old man.



Up to three shooters were seen by a witness cited by Reuters.



Reports of “many” people injured have appeared in the media.



Police have sealed off traffic in the area and have so far declined to comment.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

#URGENTE: Dos muertos y varios heridos es el saldo de un tiroteo en una mezquita en #Québec, #Canada. pic.twitter.com/UmMiuVu0N3 — Daniel (@UserDotCom) January 30, 2017