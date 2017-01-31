Militant cell that planned NY & Christmas attacks in Moscow detained – anti-terrorism committee
HomeNews

Militant cell that planned NY & Christmas attacks in Moscow detained – anti-terrorism committee

Get short URL
Militant cell that planned NY & Christmas attacks in Moscow detained – anti-terrorism committee
FILE PHOTO: A detained member of a terrorist group which was preparing a series of terrorist attacks in places of mass gatherings in Moscow. © Russian FSB / Reuters

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.