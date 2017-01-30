France charges Brussels airport bombing suspect over Paris attacks

Mohamed Abrini, a lead suspect in both the Paris and Brussels terrorist attacks, has been charged by French investigators in connection with the 2015 attack in the French capital, his lawyers said Monday.

One hundred and thirty people were killed in a coordinated series of attacks in the French capital on November 13, 2015.

Abrini, dubbed the ‘man in the hat’ after being filmed on CCTV shortly before the Brussels airport attacks, was indicted by French prosecutors on Monday for his role in the mass shootings and bombings.

The Belgian national, who is of Moroccan descent, is also a key suspect in the Brussels airport bombing in March 2016.

He was arrested in the Anderlecht area of Brussels less than a month later and is one of the main surviving suspects of the two attacks which sent shockwaves through Europe.