Unique currency can destroy EU economy, countries must have chance to leave euro – Le Pen

A unique currency is an instrument capable of destroying the EU economy, and countries should be able to leave the euro if they want, leader of the French National Front (FN) Marine Le Pen said at a gathering of Europe’s right-wing parties in Germany.

“I don't say every country has to leave the euro... But we have to leave the possibility if a country wants to leave,” she said, and the audience welcomed the words with loud applause, according to Reuters. She added that a “unique currency” is an instrument “to destroy the economy.”

"Nous vivons la fin d'un monde et la naissance d'un autre ! C'est le retour des États-Nations !" #Koblenzpic.twitter.com/IHH2wFSMz4 — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) January 21, 2017

Speaking at a meeting in Koblenz, Germany described as an “EU counter-summit,” she predicted Brexit would trigger a domino effect.

“The key factor that is going to set in course all the dominoes of Europe is Brexit. A sovereign people chose... to decide its destiny itself,” Le Pen said.

“We are experiencing the end of one world and the birth of another. It’s a return to the nation states.”

According to Le Pen, 2017 will be “the year of the awakening of people of continental Europe.”

"J'aime l'Allemagne parce qu'elle est allemande. J'aime la France parce qu'elle est française !" #Koblenzpic.twitter.com/ZHa1PbUHB2 — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) January 21, 2017

Le Pen called the EU “a force of sterilization,” adding that “everyone sees that this migration policy is a daily disaster.”

One of the speakers at the gathering, which comes one day after Donald Trump was sworn in as US president, was Dutch right-wing MEP Geert Wilders.

“Yesterday, a new America. Today, hello Koblenz, a new Europe!” Wilders said.

“The people of the west are awakening. They are throwing off the yoke of political correctness. This year will be the year of the people... the year of liberation, the year of the patriotic spring.”

AfD co-chair Frauke Petry once against criticized the migrant policy of Germany, saying that Berlin calls for tolerance, “while hundreds of thousands, millions, of mostly illiterate young men from a far and partly violent culture invade our continent.”

In the meantime, around 3,000 activists protesting against the summit of the right wing parties have gathered outside the venue of the ‘Freedom for Europe’ congress in Koblenz, AFP reported, citing organizers.

“Koblenz stays colourful – No room for rightwing populism,” banners held by demonstrators read.

One protester carried a banner with the words: “If you sleep through democracy, you wake up in a dictatorship.”

The gathering was organized by a group operating under the umbrella name Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF).

Founded as a European Parliament political bloc for parties with similar ideals, ENF says its core mission is to unite people opposing “supranational bodies and/or European institutions.” Its board includes Le Pen, Alternative for Germany Party (AfD) member Marcus Pretzell, and Geert Wilders.

“Our plan is to build a Europe that respects the inalienable right of the European peoples to self-determination, to form a grouping of countries cooperating freely with each other,” ENF said in a statement.