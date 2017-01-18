facebook
twitter
youtube
google-plus
instagram
soundcloud
coub
Applications
RSS
العربية
ESP
РУС
DE
FR
ИНОТВ
RTД
RUPTLY
RT
Question more
live
10:47 GMT, Jan 18, 2017
search
Menu mobile
News
America
UK
Russian politics
Business
Sport
Op-Edge
In vision
In motion
RT360
Shows
On-Air Talent
More
Snowden has legal grounds to become Russian citizen – lawyer
Home
News
Snowden has legal grounds to become Russian citizen – lawyer
Published time: 18 Jan, 2017 10:39
Edited time: 18 Jan, 2017 10:46
Get short URL
Edward Snowden © Marcos Brindicci / Reuters
Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden is legally eligible to obtain Russian citizenship, his lawyer said, after it was announced that his asylum status had been extended for 3 more years.
Read more
Snowden just got his asylum extended, surely won’t be ‘gifted’ to Trump – Moscow
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Where to watch
Schedule
Where to watch
Schedule
News
America
UK
Russian politics
Business
Sport
Op-Edge
More
Live
Where to watch
In vision
In motion
RT360
Shows
Schedule
Business projects
Legal disclaimer
Privacy policy
Feedback
About us
Vacancies
Contact info
On-Air Talent
RT NEWS APP
Android
iOS
Windows phone
Windows 8
العربية
Español
Русский
Deutsch
Français
ИНОТВ
RTД
RUPTLY
Applications
RSS
facebook
twitter
youtube
google-plus
instagram
soundcloud
coub
© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.