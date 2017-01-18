’More important than ever': RT starts broadcasting within UN HQ

RT has joined an exclusive list of news outlets to broadcast on the internal information network at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The “UN and RT are two most famous and most recognizable acronyms in the world,” the Russian ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin said during a surprise appearance at the agreement ceremony, “Of course UN is an old institution, RT is quite young, but they are brush, they are aggressive, they are talented, they are ‘in your face!’”

“And you know, let’s face it, everybody watches RT: diplomats do it, ambassadors do it, foreign ministers do it, heads of state and government do it.. And they do not just do it, but they discuss it, they make public statement about RT. Sometimes they sound, even in their criticism, as if they are PR representatives of RT.”

“Now they can [watch RT] without even leaving the premises of the United Nations… I think it is button 66… thank you for not making it 666,” the Russian envoy joked.

RT International TV channel became a part of the UN in-house broadcast on Tuesday, joining some of the world's major international channels broadcasting to UN officials.

"Today, in the era of sweeping, global political changes, it is more important than ever to consider different points of view – to compare them, to draw independent conclusions," RT's Director General, Alexey Nikolov, who attended the agreement ceremony in New York, has said.

While the channel is a "go-to source for alternative perspectives on current events" for millions of viewers around the globe, it's RT's "diversity of views and stories that... is the embodiment of the fundamental principles of the organization," he added.

The UN network can be watched by staff members and delegates, as well as other officials visiting the iconic building, on desktop computers and on monitors in public spaces at the headquarters.

"It is home to a diverse range of news broadcasting networks from around the world and in different languages," UN Under-Secretary-General Cristina Gallach said, welcoming RT's addition to the broadcast.

“You will find yourself in a good company because we have many other news channels that broadcast in house and that help all of us that are here to understand better the different perspectives,” Gallach said.

“In the current complex world the different perspectives, the different point of views, and the diversification of sources is quite critical,” the UN Under-Secretary added.

Gallach said RT’s Spanish, Arabic, and French broadcasts will be “much welcomed.”