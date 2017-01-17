RT JOINS UN IN-HOUSE BROADCAST NETWORK

MOSCOW, JANUARY 17 – Beginning in January 2017, RT will be among an exclusive set of news channels that broadcast within the UN HQ internal information network. RT Director General Alexey Nikolov and UN Under-Secretary-General Cristina Gallach will attend the agreement ceremony on January 17, to be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

"Today, in the era of sweeping, global political changes, it is more important than ever to consider different points of view – to compare them, to draw independent conclusions”, said Alexey Nikolov. “In just 11 years, RT has won worldwide acclaim as a go-to source for alternative perspectives on current events. The diversity of views and stories that we represent is the embodiment of the fundamental principles of the Organization. We are pleased that the voice of RT will now be heard at UN level”.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Cristina Gallach welcomed RT's addition to the network, "The UN in-house television network is viewed by UN staff members, delegates and visiting officials. It is home to a diverse range of news broadcasting networks from around the world and in different languages, and today welcome the newest member to the network."

After the official ceremony celebrating the signing of the agreement in the former temporary Security Council Chamber there will be a screening of RT’s Children of the Front documentary. The film discusses rehabilitation programs for child soldiers used by warring parties in the Central African Republic. In December 2016, the film received a silver Omni Award, a prestigious award in TV and Web design.