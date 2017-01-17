Putin: I don’t know Trump personally, have no grounds to attack or protect him
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has no grounds to attack or protect US President-elect Donald Trump, since he does not know him personally. He also said he has no justification to apply to the Nobel Committee to seek any kind of award from Trump.
"I don't know Mr. Trump personally, I have never met him and don't know what he will do on the international arena. So I have no grounds to attack him or criticize him for anything, or protect him or whatever," Putin said.
