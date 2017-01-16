Inferno: Gruesome video shows aftermath of cargo plane crash near Bishkek

Wreckage engulfed in flames and heavy plumes of smoke – gruesome video shows the aftermath of cargo plane crash near Bishkek. At least 37 people were killed when the jet belonging to Turkish MyCargo Airlines crashed into a residential neighborhood.

The crash injured 15 people, six of them children, according to Kyrgyz health officials.

The government press service of Kyrgyzstan said, at least 32 residential buildings were destroyed in the crash.

Emergency Services personnel are currently searching the site for black boxes from the crashed jet.