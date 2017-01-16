20 people including 6 children killed after cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan – officials

Twenty people, at least six of them children, have been killed after a cargo plane belonging to Turkish Airlines crashed into a residential neighborhood near Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, according to the local government’s press service.

Among those killed are three crew members, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

One of the crew members survived the crash, the local Emergencies Ministry said, as cited by TASS.

Kyrgyzstan's Emergencies Ministry said the plane crashed in a residential neighborhood outside the capital, Bishkek.

Fifteen houses have been destroyed in the crash, Kyrgyzstan's government said, as cited by Interfax.

Firefighters are at the scene, the ministry added, as cited by TASS.

All flights to and from Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport have been suspended until further notice, RIA Novosti reported, citing local sources.

The Kyrgyz PM, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, is heading to the crash site, government sources told Interfax.

A number of photos and videos, reportedly from the crash site, have emerged online.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW