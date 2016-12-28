Alleged accomplice to Christmas market attack suspect detained in Berlin

German Police have detained an alleged accomplice of Berlin truck attack suspect Anis Amri during a raid in the German capital, the Federal prosecutor’s office reported.

The detained is a 40-year-old Tunisian man living in Berlin. The man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after police raided his apartment and work place in Berlin's district of Tempelhof, the prosecutor's office statement says.

Berlin attack suspect fled to Italy by train via France, CCTV footage confirms



The man’ contacts have been retrieved from Anis Amri's mobile phone, which he reportedly left in the truck cabin following the Christmas market attack on December 19.

The federal prosecutor's office said in a statement it will find out by the end of the day on Wednesday if it is necessary to issue an arrest warrant.

The Tunisian national was the subject of a four-day manhunt after German authorities issued a Europe-wide arrest warrant and offered a €100,000 ($104,260) reward for information leading to his arrest.

It is now known that he travelled to Lyon, France, and then boarded a train to Milan.

Last Friday, Amri encountered Italian police officers as they patrolled the streets in a suburb of Milan. When asked for his ID, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, but was killed in the shootout that followed, Italian Police said.

German security services, however, say the investigation is far from over.