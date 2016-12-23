Hijacked Afriqiyah Airways plane lands in Malta, suspect threatens to detonate grenade
Maltese troops survey a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 on the runway at Malta Airport, December 23, 2016. © Darrin Zamit-Lupi
Up to two hijackers, described as being “pro-Gaddafi,” have seized control of an Afriqiyah Airways flight in Libya, forcing the Airbus A320 plane to divert to Malta, according to reports. It’s understood there are 118 people on board.

“Informed of potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by,” Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted on Friday, adding in a second tweet that "security and emergency services [are] coordinating operations"

There are conflicting reports as to how many hijackers are on board the flight, with some media outlets indicating two while the Times of Malta report there is only one suspect involved.

Described by the outlet as being “pro-Gaddafi,” the hijacker is reportedly in possession of a hand grenade and has threatened to blow up the plane if demands are not met, although the nature of these demands are not yet known.

It's understood the plane was making an internal flight from Sebha to Tripoli, with 111 passengers on board and 7 crew, but has now landed at Malta International Airport where armed soldiers have surrounded it on the runway.

Airport authorities in Malta have described the incident as an “unlawful interference” and confirmed that all flights to the airport have been diverted until further notice.

Malta’s President Marie-Louise Coleiro tweeted to appeal “for everyone to remain calm and follow official updates.”

Opposition party leader Simon Busuttil, also tweeted about the incident, calling it a “grave concern.”

“My full cooperation to Govt to protect Malta security and the safety of passengers,” he wrote.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW.

