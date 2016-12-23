Hijacked Afriqiyah Airways plane lands in Malta, suspect threatens to detonate grenade

Up to two hijackers, described as being “pro-Gaddafi,” have seized control of an Afriqiyah Airways flight in Libya, forcing the Airbus A320 plane to divert to Malta, according to reports. It’s understood there are 118 people on board.

“Informed of potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by,” Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted on Friday, adding in a second tweet that "security and emergency services [are] coordinating operations"

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

The #Afriqiyah flight from #Sabha to #Tripoli has been diverted and has landed in #Malta. Security services coordinating operations. — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

There are conflicting reports as to how many hijackers are on board the flight, with some media outlets indicating two while the Times of Malta report there is only one suspect involved.

Described by the outlet as being “pro-Gaddafi,” the hijacker is reportedly in possession of a hand grenade and has threatened to blow up the plane if demands are not met, although the nature of these demands are not yet known.

LIVE: Hijacked airliner lands in Malta - two threaten to blow up the plane - https://t.co/l2PMEvPwS9pic.twitter.com/x1VD2WZCsZ — Television Malta (@TelevisionMalta) December 23, 2016

It's understood the plane was making an internal flight from Sebha to Tripoli, with 111 passengers on board and 7 crew, but has now landed at Malta International Airport where armed soldiers have surrounded it on the runway.

🔴#Libyan plane with 118 passengers on board lands in #Malta 'with two hijackers on board'

📸 pic.twitter.com/iwT52WWwaP — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) December 23, 2016

Airport authorities in Malta have described the incident as an “unlawful interference” and confirmed that all flights to the airport have been diverted until further notice.

MIA confirms there is an unlawful interference at the airport.Emergency teams dispatched.Visit https://t.co/Lf8i8e8s6L for flight info. — Maltairport (@Maltairport) December 23, 2016

Hijacked Afriqiyah Airways flight diverted to Malta https://t.co/bEAPwrpZtspic.twitter.com/Haor9Zr09n — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 23, 2016

Malta’s President Marie-Louise Coleiro tweeted to appeal “for everyone to remain calm and follow official updates.”

Following the news re #Afriqiyah Airways @Maltairport, I appeal for everyone to remain calm and follow official updates — Marie-Louise Coleiro (@presidentMT) December 23, 2016

Opposition party leader Simon Busuttil, also tweeted about the incident, calling it a “grave concern.”

“My full cooperation to Govt to protect Malta security and the safety of passengers,” he wrote.

Following news of plane hijacking with grave concern. My full cooperation to Govt to protect #Malta security and the safety of passengers. — Simon Busuttil (@SimonBusuttil) December 23, 2016

