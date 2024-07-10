icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow accuses Ukraine of chemical weapons violation | Russia-Ukraine conflict
10 Jul, 2024 10:13
HomeIndia

US promises to continue engaging with India after Modi’s visit to Moscow

Washington has said it will continue to press India to support its efforts for a “just peace” in Ukraine
US promises to continue engaging with India after Modi’s visit to Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin awards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Order of St. Andrew during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik

Washington has been in contact with New Delhi to express concern over its ties with Russia following a bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week.

US Department of State spokesperson Matt Miller said on Tuesday that Washington had been “quite clear about our concerns about India’s relationship with Russia.”

“We have expressed those privately, directly to the Indian government and continue to do so,” he stated. He made similar remarks the day before following informal talks between the Indian and Russian leaders at Putin’s official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Miller also said the US would continue to urge India to support efforts for an “enduring and just peace in Ukraine,” as he fielded a question on whether the “hugging chemistry” between Modi and Putin would have an impact on US ties with India.

Modi was greeted with a hug from the Russian President as he welcomed him to his residence for dinner on Monday. The meeting triggered an outcry in Kiev and Washington, with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky describing it as a “huge disappointment” and a “devastating blow to peace efforts.”

Putin thanks Modi for attempts to resolve Ukraine crisis
Read more
Putin thanks Modi for attempts to resolve Ukraine crisis

The bilateral summit in Moscow coincided with Washington hosting Zelensky at the 75th anniversary of the NATO alliance. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced the supply of a new air-defense system to Kiev and called for “unity” against Russia.

The Pentagon has also weighed in on Modi’s visit to Russia. “I do not think anybody will be surprised if President Putin tries to represent this visit in a way that seeks to somehow show that he is not isolated from the rest of the world,” spokesperson Patrick S. Ryder said.

The comment came days after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Moscow to discuss prospects for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Recently, Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the European Council.

Meanwhile, Putin has praised Modi for insisting on the need for peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict. Speaking with the Indian leader in the Kremlin on Tuesday following closed informal discussions the day before, the Russian president thanked Modi for “the attention” he was paying “to the most pressing problems, including trying to find some ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, of course, primarily by peaceful means.”

Modi had previously said that “whether it is war, conflict or a terrorist attack, any person who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of lives,” and that “when innocent children are killed, the heart bleeds and that pain is very terrifying.”

READ MORE: India’s Modi visits Russia: As it happened

During his visit to Moscow, the Indian prime minister also said “there is no peace on the battlefield,” adding that solutions to the war “can only be found through dialogue.”

India has been under constant pressure from its Western partners, particularly the US, to distance itself from Russia. Instead, New Delhi has continued to maintain a close diplomatic relationship with Moscow and has considerably expanded economic cooperation. Ahead of the bilateral summit, Moscow claimed that the West was “jealously” monitoring Modi’s visit to Russia.

Where India Meets Russia: Follow and share RT India on X and Instagram

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on NATO: Offensive alliance
0:00
25:39
Biden’s struggle: A nation’s concern
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies