India’s Modi visiting Russia

The Indian and Russian leaders will meet in Moscow for the 22nd bilateral summit between their nations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Russia for his first bilateral foreign visit since assuming office for a third consecutive term. Modi’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the next two days will mark the resumption of traditional summits between the two countries’ leaders, dating back to 2000.

Moscow and New Delhi have both emphasized the “great importance” of the Indian prime minister’s visit. The last bilateral meeting between Modi and Putin came in 2021, when the Russian leader visited New Delhi. The pair later met separately during the September 2022 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand. Modi’s last trip to Russia was in 2019, when he attended the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

