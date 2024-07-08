India’s Modi visiting Russia

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Killings of surrendering Russians’ divide Western mercenaries – NYT | Russia-Ukraine conflict
8 Jul, 2024 11:23
The Indian and Russian leaders will meet in Moscow for the 22nd bilateral summit between their nations
FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ©  Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Russia for his first bilateral foreign visit since assuming office for a third consecutive term. Modi’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the next two days will mark the resumption of traditional summits between the two countries’ leaders, dating back to 2000.  

Moscow and New Delhi have both emphasized the “great importance” of the Indian prime minister’s visit. The last bilateral meeting between Modi and Putin came in 2021, when the Russian leader visited New Delhi. The pair later met separately during the September 2022 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand. Modi’s last trip to Russia was in 2019, when he attended the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.  

  • 08 July 2024

    11:23 GMT

    In a statement ahead of his departure to Moscow, Modi noted that ties between the two countries have advanced over the past decade, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.   

    “I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues,” he said. “We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia.”  

