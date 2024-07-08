India’s Modi visiting Russia
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Russia for his first bilateral foreign visit since assuming office for a third consecutive term. Modi’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the next two days will mark the resumption of traditional summits between the two countries’ leaders, dating back to 2000.
Moscow and New Delhi have both emphasized the “great importance” of the Indian prime minister’s visit. The last bilateral meeting between Modi and Putin came in 2021, when the Russian leader visited New Delhi. The pair later met separately during the September 2022 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand. Modi’s last trip to Russia was in 2019, when he attended the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
08 July 202411:23 GMT
In a statement ahead of his departure to Moscow, Modi noted that ties between the two countries have advanced over the past decade, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.
“I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues,” he said. “We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia.”