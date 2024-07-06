icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jul, 2024
Snake dies from man bite

A sneaky serpent bit a sleeping Indian man, who bit it back much harder
Snake dies from man bite
FILE PHOTO. Snake charmers performing in India. ©  Getty Images / Corbis Documentary

A man in the Indian state of Bihar gave a snake a taste of its own proverbial venom by biting it to death, local media reported on Friday.

According to local reports, Santosh Lohar, a worker employed on a railroad project in Rajouli, was sleeping at his base camp earlier this week when the incident occurred. A snake, presumed to be venomous, decided to snack on the sleeping man, entering the tent and biting him.

Santosh woke up and attacked the reptile, slamming it with an iron rod and biting it back several times. The snake was fatally injured and died on the spot.

The laborer claimed that he responded the way he did in accordance with a local custom.

“In my village, there’s a belief that if a snake bites you, you must bite it back twice to neutralize the venom,” he stated.

READ MORE: Ten bridges collapse in Indian state in 15 days (VIDEOS)

Given the dubious reliability of the folk remedy, many locals doubted the reptile was venomous in the first place. Santosh has been hospitalized for his snake bite wound and is now recovering.

