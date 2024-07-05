icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Another Ukrainian fighter jet taken out by Russian strike (VIDEO) | Russia-Ukraine conflict
British PM concedes ‘sobering’ defeat
5 Jul, 2024 04:27
HomeIndia

First Indian in space calls Russian cosmonaut on ISS

Rakesh Sharma, who traveled to outer space on a Soviet spacecraft in 1984, asked whether Earth looks more polluted than before
First Indian in space calls Russian cosmonaut on ISS
A screen grab from the first episode of 'Starbound,' a joint project that provides a direct link to the International Space Station.

Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space, has connected with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), via a live link to discuss how Earth looks from orbit.

Sharma, now 75, flew on board the Soviet Union’s Soyuz T-11 with Russian cosmonauts Yury Malyshev and Gennady Strekalov in 1984. He spent seven days in space conducting scientific studies and experiments. 

During his conversation with Kononenko, Sharma asked if the degradation of Earth’s environment is visible from far above. The Russian replied that Earth still looked “blue” from space, but cities were sprawling, and there was a noticeable reduction in the forested area of the Amazon in South America.

The interaction between the former Indian spacefarer and Kononenko, who recently set a record by spending a total of 1,000 days in space since 2008, is featured in RT’s new TV show ‘Starbound: Path to the Stars’, launched in collaboration with the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The initiative allows people worldwide to connect with the ISS and interact with Russian cosmonauts on board.

Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Read more
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission

The show premiered on RT last week, with India being the first country among the BRICS nations to be featured. Apart from Sharma, Kononenko also fielded live questions from ordinary Indians who gathered near the iconic Red Fort monument in Delhi for a live video link with the ISS. The cosmonaut was asked whether pets are allowed on the space station and if it’s possible to get sick while aboard the ISS.

“How do you sleep in zero gravity, and do you get insomnia?” asked one questioner. Admitting that sleeping “can be an issue,” Kononenko added that crew on the station tend to “sleep very well” after a hard day’s work, such as a spacewalk. “On the whole, though, it is about the same as on Earth – some nights are better than others,” he said.

The mission control center also has a medical support and supervision group that monitors the cosmonauts’ health 24x7.

Throughout four decades of Russian-Indian cooperation in space, which started with Sharma’s spaceflight in 1984, the two countries have collaborated on various projects. Russia has trained four astronauts for India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, scheduled to lift off next year.

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kamala Harris: Snubbed and struggling
0:00
25:36
Jill Biden’s Vogue controversy and Orban’s ceasefire mission in Ukraine
0:00
24:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies