27 Jun, 2024 20:13
HomeIndia

Russia-India trade hits historic high

The volume of mutual commerce exceeded $23 billion in January–April, according to customs data
Russia-India trade hits historic high
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov

The volume of bilateral trade between Russia and India has continued to grow, hitting a record $23.1 billion in the first four months of this year, RIA Novosti reported on Thursday, citing customs data.

According to the outlet’s calculations, the figure represents a 10% rise over the same period of the previous year.

India’s imports from Russia jumped 10% in January–April in annual terms to $21.6 billion. Russia was one of India’s key suppliers of goods, second only to China.

Meanwhile, Indian exports to Russia surged 21% to $1.6 billion during the same period, data shows.

Trade turnover between the two countries increased sharply in 2023, reaching a record $65 billion, largely driven by Indian purchases of coal and oil. Demand for these commodities in the South Asian nation is projected to increase further in the years to come.

Moscow has become one of New Delhi’s top four major trading partners, according to Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov.

Analysts from the Russian-Asian Business Council (RABC) forecast annual trade between India and Russia to hit $100 billion by the end of the decade. Russian export growth will largely be driven by energy resources, while the rise in imports from India will come from increased purchases of pharmaceutical and chemical products, according to experts. Russia is also expected to boost sales of fertilizers, machinery and equipment, wood products, and base metals to India.

READ MORE: Russia sends coal to India by train for first time

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who just assumed office for a third term, will visit Moscow soon to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Kremlin official said this week. The exact dates are not yet public, but according to some media reports, the visit is scheduled for July 8.

Where India Meets Russia: Follow and share RT India on X and Instagram

Top stories

RT Features

‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president FEATURE
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table?
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table? FEATURE

