Modi to return as India’s PM for third term

The swearing-in ceremony on Sunday will be attended by the leaders of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other neighboring countries

Narendra Modi, the leader of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which along with its allies won the majority of seats in the recent parliamentary election, is set to continue as the nation’s prime minister.

On Friday, Indian President Draupadi Murmu accepted the BJP-led alliance’s claim to form a government for a third consecutive term. Modi will take oath as prime minister on Sunday, according to the president’s office.

The announcement follows days of intense negotiations between members of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on how to form the next administration. Some parties are believed to be demanding high-level cabinet posts as the price of staying in the bloc.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the vote, winning 240 seats in the 543-seat parliament. However, it failed to cross the threshold for an outright majority (272) and therefore has to count on its allies in the NDA bloc, which in total secured 293 seats, to form a government. The opposing INDIA alliance won 232 seats.

“I want to assure [people] that the pace at which the country developed in the last two terms will continue,” Modi told media outside the presidential palace, Rashtrapati Bhavan, after meeting Murmu.

Once Modi takes the oath, he will be become the first Indian premier to serve three consecutive terms since Jawaharlal Nehru, who led the country from independence in 1947 until 1964.

At least seven leaders from neighboring countries are set to fly in for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, according to Indian media. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have confirmed they will attend. The leaders of Nepal, Bhutan, Seychelles and Mauritius have also been invited.

The presidential palace is expected to host around 8,000 people on Sunday, including prominent representatives of various professions, including lawyers, doctors, artists, cultural performers, and influencers. According to NDTV, employees of Indian Railways, sanitation workers, laborers, and tribal women will also be invited.

Meanwhile, Indian media has reported that Modi is planning to depart for Italy shortly after the June 9 ceremony in order to attend the G7 Summit in Apulia. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was among several dozen political leaders to congratulate their Indian counterpart after the election results were announced.

