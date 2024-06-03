icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian troops advance in Donbass: Russia-Ukraine conflict
3 Jun, 2024 13:29
HomeIndia

India’s opposition leader returns to jail

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and key face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had been granted bail to hold election rallies
India’s opposition leader returns to jail
Arvind Kejriwal (C), Chief Minister of the capital Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), waves to his supporters at the party's headquarters before returning to prison in New Delhi on June 2, 2024. ©  Arun SANKAR / AFP

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, returned to the high-security Tihar Jail on Sunday, a day after the country’s weeks-long parliamentary election marathon ended. On May 10, the Supreme Court had granted Kejriwal bail to take part in election campaigning for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Moments before surrendering at the jail, Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat memorial in Delhi, where the freedom fighter was cremated. 

Speaking to his supporters, Kejriwal described the past 21 days as “unforgettable” and claimed he had campaigned to “save the country.” Since the day after he was released, the 55-year-old was engaged in a flurry of campaign-related activities.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, a federal government agency, on March 21 over corruption allegations after repeated court summons failed. He has insisted that he is innocent and claimed he is the victim of a political witch-hunt orchestrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Delhi’s Chief Minister is in jail: How an anti-corruption accuser himself became the accused
Read more
Delhi’s Chief Minister is in jail: How an anti-corruption accuser himself became the accused

Although the politician was eventually released on bail and permitted to campaign in the election, a slew of restrictions was imposed on him by the court. He was not allowed to visit the chief minister’s office or the Delhi Secretariat, and could not sign any official documents without clearance from the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

Despite being imprisoned, Kejriwal has continued serving as the chief minister of the capital, which enjoys a special status under the constitution and has its own elected legislative assembly and government. “I will take care of you all in jail,” he promised, in a message to his supporters before returning to prison.

Kejriwal, who has not been convicted, is now being sent to judicial custody until June 5. “No leader of the AAP is afraid of going to jail,” Atishi, the Delhi education minister and a key aide of the imprisoned leader, told news agency ANI after his surrender to authorities. “[Kejriwal] came out and campaigned for the elections and contributed to the democratic process,” she added.

READ MORE: Indian shares zoom to record highs as exit polls signal a Modi win

Meanwhile, TV channels’ exit polls over the weekend predicted that the BJP is likely to secure all seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital city, while the alliance of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress party, India’s oldest and largest party, now in opposition, has a competitive chance in one or two constituencies. In Punjab, another state where AAP has ruled so far, the party could also face a setback, according to some polls.

Where India Meets Russia: Follow and share RT India on X and Instagram

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sport or geopolitics: The Olympics in the modern age
0:00
26:36
From Rafah to Taiwan: Recapping a week of global political turmoil
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies