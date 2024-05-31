icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China will snub Switzerland conference on Ukraine: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Donald Trump convicted in ‘hush money’ trial: Live updates
31 May, 2024 13:55
HomeIndia

India’s heatwave turns deadly

Over 60 people have died of heat stroke across the country amid record-high temperatures
India’s heatwave turns deadly
A man riding a two-wheeler looks on as he covers his face with a cloth on a hot summer day amid severe heatwave in Varanasi on May 30, 2024. ©  Niharika KULKARNI / AFP

As temperatures in parts of northern India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar, have soared past 50C (120F), reports of fatalities have poured in. Over 60 people are believed to have died of heat stroke in the past several days, Indian media reported on Friday.

In Bihar state, at least 18 people have died of heat-related ailments within 48 hours, officials said on Friday, according to the Indian Express. This includes eight officials who were deployed for election duty. Polling in Bihar, one of the most populous states in the country, is being held during all seven phases of the election.

The government of Bihar has ordered the closure of all schools and coaching institutions until June 8 due to the severe temperatures.

As many as 41 people have died of suspected heat stroke in the last 24 hours in Odisha – an eastern Indian state on the Bay of Bengal – the Hindustan Times reported, citing local medial officials. Odisha is witnessing its longest heatwave in nine years.

Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Read more
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close

In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, two children have reportedly died of heat stroke, according to the Times of India. They were rushed to the hospital after falling ill, but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, warning of a ‘very high likelihood’ of heat illness and heat stroke across all age groups. On May 29, the Mungeshpur area of New Delhi reportedly recorded a temperature of 52.9C – the highest in the country’s history. However, the IMD later said the reading could be due to a fault in the sensors and was likely inaccurate. 

The high court in the state of Rajasthan urged the federal government on Thursday to declare the heat wave a national emergency. “We do not have a planet B to which we can move onto... If we do not take strict action now, we will lose the chance of seeing our future generation flourish forever,” the court reportedly said. 

Meanwhile, at least three high courts in the nation’s capital have permitted lawyers to discard the customary robes and coats for the summer, Reuters reported. While India’s Supreme Court and most high courts have air conditioning, many lower courts and consumer forums depend on fans and have poor ventilation, the report said.

READ MORE: Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits

The heatwave is raging on amid the ongoing general election in the world’s most populous county. On Saturday, the seventh and final phase will be conducted in 57 constituencies across eight states. According to reports, paramedics will be deployed to polling stations on Saturday to provide first if necessary. 

Earlier, the country’s independent election body set up a task force to review the impact of the heatwave and move the polling stations if needed. The heat has been cited as a potential cause for lower-than-usual turnout in the election.

Where India Meets Russia: Follow and share RT India on X and Instagram

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt gets lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt gets lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt gets lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt gets lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Taiwan’s legislative brawl & NATO’s aggressive expansion
0:00
29:31
Back to Russia’s roots! A crafty look at the revival of folk traditions
0:00
23:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies