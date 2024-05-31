icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China will reportedly snub Switzerland conference on Ukraine: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Donald Trump convicted in ‘hush money’ trial: Live updates
31 May, 2024 07:34
HomeIndia

Lawmaker accused of rape arrested upon landing in India

The suspended MP had fled to Germany after hundreds of explicit videos were leaked online amid the ongoing election
Lawmaker accused of rape arrested upon landing in India
Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna after attending the first budget session of the 17th Lok Sabha, at Parliament House, on June 26, 2019 in New Delhi, India. ©  Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

A member of the Indian parliament, from the southern Indian state of Karnataka, was arrested upon landing in the country in the early hours of Friday. Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of rape, fled the country in April, after nearly 3,000 videos allegedly showing him sexually abusing women surfaced last month amid the ongoing election.

Revanna, 33, is a leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) party, founded by former Chief Minister HD Deve Gowda. The party suspended him days after the videos were leaked, prompting an investigation.

Earlier this week, Revanna broke his silence on the case, releasing a video statement in which he called the allegations against him false and part of a “political conspiracy.” He promised to return to India and appear before a special investigation team set up by the state government.

Karnataka is ruled by the Congress Party, the main opposition in the federal government, and its allies.

Revanna flew from Munich, Germany to Bengaluru, Karnataka, where he was handed over to police officials waiting at the airport. A day earlier, he filed an anticipatory bail application in a court in Bengaluru.

India’s Foreign Ministry has said it has initiated the process of canceling Revanna’s diplomatic passport and has sent him a show-cause notice. “We are waiting for a response and will further action as per the rules,” the ministry’s spokesperson said at a briefing in New Delhi on Thursday.

Passport to rape: How a politician accused of assaulting hundreds of women could ensure his victims stay silent READ MORE: Passport to rape: How a politician accused of assaulting hundreds of women could ensure his victims stay silent

Last week, the chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that Revanna’s passport be canceled, compelling him to return to the country and face charges.

The controversy erupted last month after thousands of videos were leaked days before the election in his constituency, Hassan, which purportedly showed the MP forcing himself on women.

In the days that followed, several women accused the politician of sexual assault. The videos sparked outrage in the country – and a massive political row as Revanna’s party, the Janata Dal (Secular), joined the National Democratic Alliance, a political bloc led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and spearheaded by Modi ahead of the general election. The prime minister has campaigned alongside Janata Dal leaders, including Revanna, in Karnataka. The BJP has since sought to distance itself from the controversy.

Where India Meets Russia: Follow and share RT India on X and Instagram

Top stories

RT Features

Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Back to Russia’s roots! A crafty look at the revival of folk traditions
0:00
23:59
CrossTalk: Lost legitimacy
0:00
25:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies