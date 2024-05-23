New Delhi urged to cancel passport of politician accused of rape

Nearly 3,000 clips allegedly showing MP Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing women went viral last month

The Indian state of Karnataka has asked the country’s foreign ministry to cancel the diplomatic passport of an MP who has fled to Europe after being accused of rape, local media reported on Thursday.

Prajwal Revanna, who is contesting the ongoing elections in India, is facing allegations of sexual abuse by several women.

On Thursday, Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that Revanna’s passport be canceled, compelling him to return to the country and face charges. Karnataka is ruled by the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party that is challenging Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general elections, which finish on June 1.

The controversy erupted last month after nearly 3,000 videos emerged days before the election in his constituency, which purportedly showed the MP forcing himself on women. According to Indian media, the politician had recorded nearly 2,900 explicit videos with the intention of blackmailing his victims.

At least four women have accused the MP of rape and sexual assault, the Indian Express newspaper has reported, citing the Karnataka Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the allegations against the lawmaker. The police have heard from up to 30 people, both men and women, who were “aware” of the sexual assaults. However, direct witnesses or additional victims have yet to come forward, the report noted.

Revanna left for Germany on April 27, and is still believed to be in Europe. He is the grandson of former Indian prime minister H D Deve Gowda, who is one of the most powerful figures in the Janata Dal (Secular) party, which is allied with the ruling BJP in southern India.

Meanwhile, Minister Pralhad Joshi has said the federal government is willing to “cooperate” with state government agencies to bring Revanna back to India “following necessary processes in accordance with law.” However, he slammed the opposition Congress party for “putting the blame” on the BJP.

The BJP, which campaigned with JD(S) leaders including Revanna ahead of the election, has sought to distance itself from the controversy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took potshots at the Congress-led state government after the controversy emerged, asking why it hadn’t taken action, given that law and order is a matter for the state.

Earlier this month, H D Revanna, the father of the accused who is member of the state legislative assembly, was arrested over the alleged abduction of a woman linked to the allegations of sexual abuse by his son. However, he was later granted bail by a special court for elected representatives.

