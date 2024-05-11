Indian ‘queen’ investigated after flashing gun in Instareel (VIDEO)

A social-media influencer from Lucknow city has triggered a storm after using a firearm as Instagram ‘reel’ prop

Simran Yadav, an Indian Instagram celebrity with over two million followers on the platform, is being investigated by police after she used a gun as a prop for a ‘reel’ on Instagram. The controversial clip was recorded on a highway near Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state, Indian media reports.

The incident went viral after the video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) and triggered instant outrage. “Start putting a hefty fine on these jokers,” suggested an X user, referring to the social-media influencers. “Money can be used to feed poor people.”

Another person claimed that people are “forgetting the limits of cultural and ethical values” and are trying to gain popularity by any means. “Law must take its course,” the person wrote. Another commenter suggested blocking “such profiles” from Instagram.

Lucknow police said that the “concerned authorities” had taken note of the incident and an investigation was underway.

India has some of the strictest gun laws in the world and a person has to prove that there “exists a threat to life” to procure a gun. However, in some of its states, including Uttar Pradesh, a trade in illegal guns remains common. India’s Arms Act Amendment Bill of 2019 proposes a jail term of at least seven years and maybe up to 14, as well as a fine for the acquisition or possession of illegal firearms.

Last year, India’s Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to detail the number of cases registered on the use and possession of illegal firearms.

Yadav, who describes herself as ‘Lucknow Queen’ in her Instagram profile, has attracted 2.2 million followers on the platform through posting reels in which she often dances to Hindu- and Bhojpuri-language songs. She has another 1.18 million followers on YouTube, where she posts longer-format videos.

The 22-second Instagram video clip that caused the outrage was, at the time this report was filed, no longer available on any of Yadav's social media profiles, RT has found.

Where India Meets Russia – We are now on WhatsApp! ‎Follow and share RT India in English and in Hindi