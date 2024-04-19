icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
Ukraine conflict, relations with West and peace talks: Russian FM speaks to media
19 Apr, 2024 10:03
HomeIndia

UK weighs in on ‘religious freedom’ and poverty in India ahead of polls 

The British foreign secretary made the claims while commenting on ethnic clashes in Manipur 
UK weighs in on ‘religious freedom’ and poverty in India ahead of polls 
David Cameron, UK Foreign Secretary and former British Prime Minister, at welcome rally for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Wembley Stadium in London on November 13, 2015. ©  AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said his country should continue to press the issue of “religious freedom” in India as he weighed on the ethnic conflict in Manipur. He also commented on poverty in India, days ahead of parliamentary elections in the world’s largest democracy.  

Answering a question in the UK Parliament on Thursday raised by Indarjit Singh of the House of Lords, Cameron stated there is a “clear religious part” to the ethnic clashes in Manipur in northeast India.  

The former prime minister cited a report on Manipur produced last year by ex-BBC journalist David Campanale, which highlighted “a clear religious dimension” to the violence. Cameron stated that the UK had raised the issue of “religious tolerance” with the Indian government in the past, adding “that should continue to be the case.”  

Manipur has been stricken by ethnic violence since May 2023. The dispute stems from animosity between the region’s valley-based Hindu Meitei majority, and the Christian Kuki tribes dwelling in the surrounding hills. More than 200 people have been killed in the hostilities, while tens of thousands more have been displaced. 

The Narendra Modi-led Indian government, which was initially criticized by opposition parties and human rights organizations for not addressing the violence, has made it clear it considers the issue to be an “internal affair” for the country.   

Last year, New Delhi rejected a UN report on Manipur, in which the Indian government was accused of an “inadequate humanitarian response” to the “grave” situation in the region. It also blasted the Strasbourg-based European Parliament after it adopted a resolution on Manipur.  

India blasts 'unacceptable' EU parliament resolution over 'colonialist mindset'
Read more
India blasts 'unacceptable' EU parliament resolution over 'colonialist mindset'

“Such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at the time, adding that “Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order.”  

During a recent visit to Manipur’s capital Imphal, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said the central government’s priority is to establish peace, despite attempts that had been made to “break” it. 

Last year, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) called on the Biden administration to designate India as a “country of particular concern” over “increased transnational targeting of religious minorities and those advocating on their behalf.” New Delhi has repeatedly denied these allegations. 

Speaking in Parliament, Cameron also touched upon India’s “need” to deal with poverty. He suggested that to meet the UN’s sustainable development goals, “the most important thing India can do is to continue to grow and lift people out of poverty.” Without citing specific data, he further stated that there are “more people in India are below the poverty line than there are in Sub-Saharan Africa.” 

READ MORE: UN lauds India for lifting 415 million citizens out of poverty in 15 years

According to the latest reports, around 420 million people were estimated to be living in absolute poverty in 2022 in Sub-Saharan Africa, which has a population of 1.2 billion people. That figure marked an increase from the one registered before the Covid-19 pandemic. In India, which has a population of 1.4 billion, government think tank NITI Aayog has reported a significant decline of nearly 18% in multidimensional poverty in the past decade – from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28% in the 2022-23 financial year.  

Where India Meets Russia – We are now on WhatsApp! ‎Follow and share RT India in English and in Hindi 

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
After office: How are the Clintons still screwing the world?
0:00
27:33
Ukraine bombards Belgorod while Zelensky blackmails the West
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies