icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jul, 2023 19:39
HomeIndia

India blasts 'unacceptable' EU parliament resolution over 'colonialist mindset'

New Delhi says Europe would be well advised to look instead at ‘internal issues’ in its own backyard
India blasts 'unacceptable' EU parliament resolution over 'colonialist mindset'
Activists of the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) stage a protest amid ongoing violence in Manipur in New Delhi on May 31, 2023. Arun SANKAR / AFP © AFP

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday night issued a statement after the Strasbourg-based European Parliament had earlier in the day adopted a resolution concerning Indian affairs, and just as its Prime Minister Narendra Modi was landing in Paris.

We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called Urgency Resolution. Such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. “Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order. The European Parliament would be well advised to utilize its time more productively on its internal issues,” he added.

The latest statement comes a day after Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra described the situation in India’s northeastern state of Manipur, where violence broke out in May this year, claiming lives and destroying people’s livelihoods, as “totally internal to India.”

The EU resolution “strongly urges” Indian authorities to put in place all “necessary measures to promptly halt the ethnic and religious violence and to protect all religious minorities,” as well as to “allow independent investigations to look into the violence.” The text of the resolution highlighted that “intolerance” towards minority communities “has contributed to the current violence” and that there have been concerns about “politically motivated, divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism in the area.” It went further to state that the decision of the state government to ban Internet services had “severely hindered reporting” and further “increased distrust in the authorities.”

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Read more
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state

On July 7, the Manipur High Court ordered the state government to lift the ban on Internet Lease Line (ILL) connections in the state after ensuring that all stakeholders complied with safeguards suggested by an expert committee set up by the government. The order was challenged, however, at the Supreme Court of India. 

In the latest report filed in that court, the state government listed the steps it has taken to maintain law and order, including heavy security deployment and conditional relaxation of the Internet ban on a case-by-case basis, Indian media reported. Earlier the Supreme Court stated it was not a platform to be used for escalating tensions in Manipur, while asking the warring ethnic groups to exercise restraint during the court proceedings. The court also made it clear that it could not take over the law and order and security apparatus to bring an end to the violence in Manipur, as this is the duty of the central and state government.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Big business behind bars
0:00
27:35
CrossTalk: No guarantees
0:00
24:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies