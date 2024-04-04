icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
Russia cannot be target for terror attacks by Islamic fundamentalists – Putin
4 Apr, 2024 11:16
HomeIndia

Indian pharma company to launch production in Russia’s Far East

A firm from the South Asian nation has signed a deal to manufacture medical supplies in Sakhalin Region
Indian pharma company to launch production in Russia’s Far East
FILE PHOTO: A view of Yuzhno-Sakhakinsk. ©  Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev

An Indian pharmaceutical company is set to launch production in Russia’s Far East, the Sakhalin Region government’s press service has announced. 

PSK Biotech Private Limited has signed an agreement to start manufacturing personal hygiene products, diapers, and medical supplies in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, the statement said on Tuesday. Production is planned to launch in November.

The initiative would also significantly reduce the region’s reliance on imported technology and shorten the delivery time to people with disabilities, according to the statement.

PSK Biotech Private Limited wants to establish a long-term presence in the Russian market, the business development director, Prabind Singh, told Russian media. The company also plans to manufacture veterinary products, he added.

Long-time trade and economic partners, India and Russia have worked to expand cooperation over the past two years in a response to Western sanctions on Moscow.

Companies from India are exploring opportunities in the pharmaceutical, diamond, and hydrocarbon sectors in Russia’s Far East, Deputy Minister for Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Anatoly Bobrakov told RT in January on the sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, India. The region’s trade with the South Asian nation grew by 40% in 2023, he added.

The Far East – which borders the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, and spans over four time zones – accounts for one-third of Russia’s coal reserves, mines over 90% of its diamonds, and 50% of its gold.

Russia and India celebrate 40 years since first space flight together READ MORE: Russia and India celebrate 40 years since first space flight together

Russia has boosted trade and business cooperation with Asia, particularly with India and China, after it was targeted with economic sanctions by the US, EU, and their allies over the Ukraine conflict. The restrictions significantly limited or blocked trade and financial transactions between Russia and the West.

The Russian government plans to develop ports and air transport infrastructure in the Far East. The Sakhalin administration is discussing plans with Moscow to build a 580-kilometer bridge to connect the island with mainland Russia and the Asian continent.

Where India Meets Russia – We are now on WhatsApp! ‎Follow and share RT India in English and in Hindi 

Top stories

RT Features

Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel FEATURE
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel FEATURE
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Western media’s fascination with the Havana Syndrome hoax
0:00
26:34
The cost of adoption
0:00
27:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies