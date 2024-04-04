icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
4 Apr, 2024 10:10
HomeIndia

Russia and India celebrate 40 years since first space flight together

Rakesh Sharma flew aboard the USSR’s Soyuz T-11 in April 1984
Russia and India celebrate 40 years since first space flight together
Crew members of Soviet-Indian Soyuz T-11 space ship, Hero of the Soviet Union, space pilot Yury Malyshev, first Indian space pilot, Rakesh Sharma, and Hero of the Soviet Union, space pilot, Gennady Strekalov. ©  Sputnik

April 3, 1984 marked a pivotal moment for Indian-Russian relations. Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian astronaut in space aboard the Soviet Union’s Soyuz T-11. Forty years later, Sharma and his Russian colleague, cosmonaut Oleg Atkov – the mission’s medical specialist – exchanged greetings virtually.

“These 40 years have been productive for our country and our relationship with the then-Soviet Union and present Russia,” Sharma, now 75 and living in Bangalore, said, addressing the anniversary event organized on Wednesday by the Russian mission in New Delhi virtually. 

Asked by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi four decades ago how India looks from space, Sharma famously remarked, “saare jahaan se achcha” (the best in the world). Sharma spent 7 days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes in space and conducted scientific studies and experiments.

“Rakesh has always been a very positive person. After docking, he flew into our station smiling. The smile always stayed on his face the whole time,” Atkov said in a virtual message recorded by RT and aired at the anniversary event organized by the Russian mission in India. 

“Rakesh, for a long time, we didn’t have a chance to see each other, and that’s a pity. Let’s try and find a place for the next meeting,” Atkov told his Indian colleague.

On the 40th anniversary of the flight, Russia’s ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, congratulated Sharma and all Indians. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy in Russia noted “the heroic flight into space.” 

As part of the celebration of space exploration and international collaboration, the Russian Houses in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Trivandrum are hosting a photo exhibition devoted to India’s first cosmonaut. It includes 40 photographs, telling the story of the preparation for the flight of the Soviet-Indian crew, the stay of the Indian cosmonaut aboard the Salyut 7 station, as well as the return to Earth.

Russian deputy envoy Roman Babushkin, speaking at an event in New Delhi, noted that Russia, as a pioneer in space exploration, has always supported India. In 1975, the Soviet Union helped launch Aryabhata – India’s first satellite. The second satellite, Bhaskara, was also launched by the USSR, in 1979.

Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Read more
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission

“Now, India, having developed a powerful national space program, rightfully enjoys the status of a space superpower, with a good reputation as a reliable and preferred global partner in the field of space science and satellite launch,” Babushkin was quoted by TASS as saying.  

The diplomat noted that the current partnership between the Russian and Indian space agencies includes space propulsion engineering, cryogen engine construction, satellite navigation, and establishing ground stations for receiving communication systems.

“Russia has always favored Indian success,” Babushkin said, praising the country’s latest achievements in space exploration. He underscored the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon last year and the ongoing human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, which is expected to take off next year.

READ MORE: Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun

The names of four Indian astronauts who will travel to space aboard the country’s first manned space mission were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February. Like Sharma, they were trained at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City near Moscow in 2020. With Gaganyaan, India will test its spaceflight capability by launching a crew into orbit for three days and bringing them safely back to Earth.

Where India Meets Russia – We are now on WhatsApp! ‎Follow and share RT India in English and in Hindi 

Top stories

RT Features

Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel FEATURE
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel FEATURE
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Western media’s fascination with the Havana Syndrome hoax
0:00
26:34
The cost of adoption
0:00
27:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies