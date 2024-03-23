India’s PM condemns ‘heinous’ terrorist attack in Russia

Narendra Modi has said that he stands in solidarity with Moscow, following an attack that left 60 dead and over 150 wounded

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, in which dozens of people were killed. On Friday, heavily armed gunmen broke into the event venue and a connected shopping mall, indiscriminately shooting visitors who had gathered for a concert, before reportedly detonating an explosive device that set the building on fire.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief.

The attack happened days after the two leaders held a telephone conversation, during which they exchanged views on bilateral ties as well as international issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy in New Delhi on Saturday flew the national flag at half-mast as a sign of mourning and grief for the victims of the terrorist attack. “We express our sincere condolences to the families of those deceased and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,” the embassy wrote on X.

The terrorist attack, one of the deadliest in Russia’s recent history, has been condemned by international organizations and foreign governments alike, including those that Russia considers unfriendly.

We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2024

The Russian Investigative Committee has put the death toll at more than 60, including three children, although that number may rise. A list released by the Moscow Region Health Ministry indicates that 140 people were wounded. At least five children were among those hospitalized after the massacre, officials have said.

The Crocus City complex, located in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, has a capacity of 7,500 people, and was nearly full when the attack took place. People had gathered to watch a concert by the rock band ‘Picnic’ when the terrorists launched their assault. According to footage from the venue, the five shooters appeared to be carrying automatic firearms and had other military gear, including grenades.

Earlier this month, the US issued a warning to its citizens in Russia, urging them to avoid public places and crowds as “extremists” had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow. Several other embassies followed suit and issued similar alerts. After the attack, however, Washington said it had “no advanced knowledge” of Friday’s shooting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the incident a few minutes after it started, according to the Kremlin. The heads of the Federal Security Service, Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee and National Guard, among other officials, have reported to Putin on the ongoing investigation.

