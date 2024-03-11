Russian-made MiG-29K fighters take off from Indian aircraft carriers (VIDEO)

The operation was part of a naval drill to show operational readiness amid the crisis in the Red Sea

Two MiG-29K fighter jets produced in Russia took off simultaneously from the Indian aircraft carriers Vikramaditya and Vikrant and landed cross-deck in footage captured in the Arabian Sea region that was released by the country’s navy.

The maneuver – which was conducted to show the navy’s operational readiness – was part of the country’s first Naval Commanders’ Conference, which concluded last Friday. The first part of the conference, which featured Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, was conducted aboard the Vikramaditya in the middle of the sea.

The twin carrier operations were reportedly conducted to demonstrate that INS Vikrant – India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, commissioned in September 2022 – has been fully integrated into naval operations. The Vikramaditya was purchased from Russia in 2004 after years of negotiations for $2.35 billion and commissioned in 2013.

The aircraft carrier was originally built as ‘Baku’ by the Soviet Union and commissioned in 1987. The Russian-made MiG-29K has been a mainstay in the Indian Navy since 2009.

At the conference, Singh mentioned recent incidents in the Middle East and the adjoining seas and stressed the leadership role expected of the navy in ensuring peace in the Indian Ocean Region, according to a report in The Hindu.

Democracy Delivery Machine ‼️Enjoy high Definition Amazing Shot of Indian Navy Twin Carrier Operation in Arabian Sea comprising INS Vikrant & INS Vikramaditya 🇮🇳MIG-29K Fighter Jet Launching at same time from both Carrier 🌊 pic.twitter.com/XJWPLcUbEg — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) March 9, 2024

The Indian Navy has stepped up operations in the Arabian Sea amid increasing volatility along the crucial Gulf of Aden and Red Sea shipping lanes. While Yemeni Houthi rebels have vowed to prevent ships from delivering weapons for Israel amid its siege of Gaza, incidents of piracy and hostage-taking have also increased. As a result, India is expected to lose billions in exports this fiscal year.

Last week, the Indian Navy rescued the crew of a Liberian-owned and Barbados-flagged vessel that was hit by missiles fired by Houthi rebels near the port city of Aden, Yemen. Three people were killed and several others were severely wounded in the attack on the vessel ‘True Confidence’. Several injured sailors were provided with medical assistance and transported to nearby Djibouti by the Indian warship INS Kolkata.

Earlier, the same warship assisted another merchant vessel, the Liberian-flagged container carrier MSC Sky II, which caught fire after being hit by a projectile, also near Aden.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack. In recent weeks, the US and a coalition of allies have struck Houthi targets in Yemen and formally designated the militia as a terrorist group. India has also deployed several warships and reconnaissance aircraft amid its expanded role as a “net security provider” in the region.