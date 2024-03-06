Indian Navy escorts Houthi-hit merchant ship to safety (VIDEO)

The Yemeni rebels have vowed to target Israel-linked vessels passing through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in support of Palestine

An Indian naval warship has assisted a Liberia-flagged container ship that caught fire after being hit by a projectile near Yemen’s port city of Aden on Monday, officials said. The Indian destroyer INS Kolkata was diverted towards the vessel when its crew, which included 13 Indians, raised the alarm after being hit.

The statement released by the Navy on Tuesday said 12 Indian naval fire-fighters boarded the container vessel, named the MSC Sky II, and assisted in extinguishing the “residual fire” and smoke. The Indian destroyer later escorted the vessel towards the territorial waters of Djibouti in East Africa.

Switzerland-headquartered MSC, which owns the ship, said the vessel had been hit by a missile about 85 miles (136km) southeast of Aden and 170 miles (274km) southeast of the Bab al-Mandab Strait while en route from Singapore to Djibouti. The missile caused a small fire that was extinguished and none of the crew members were injured, the company said.

Houthi rebels took responsibility for the attack, stating the vessel was hit with “a number of suitable naval missiles.” The group has vowed to target Israel-linked ships passing through the crucial Red Sea and Gulf of Aden passages in a show of support for Palestine in the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, the US and its allies have struck Houthi targets in Yemen and designated the militia as a terrorist group.

#IndianNavy swiftly responds to a Maritime Incident in #GulfofAden Liberian-flagged MV #MSCSkyII transiting approximately 90 Nm South East of Aden was reported on fire due to drone/ missile attack PM 04 Mar. #INSKolkata, mission deployed in the region for maritime security… pic.twitter.com/AG15Krocjr — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 5, 2024

India’s Navy has recently expanded its role in the region amid the unfolding crisis, deploying several warships and reconnaissance aircraft to ensure safe passage for merchant ships. Over the past few months, India has launched several naval missions to rescue commercial vessels threatened by pirates and militants.

Talking to the Indian news channel WION in January, the country’s naval chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, characterized the situation in the Red Sea as “fragile” and cited attacks in the Arabian Sea as a “cause of concern” for New Delhi.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed New Delhi’s “great concern” over the Houthi attacks during a trip to Iran in January. His Iranian counterpart, Amir-Abdollahian, said that Yemeni leaders have vowed to stop ships that are sailing towards the “occupied territories” to deliver arms for the war as long as the “war and genocide” continue in Gaza.

Meanwhile, India could lose billions in exports this fiscal year due to threats to cargo vessels and rising shipping costs, Bloomberg reported. According to JP Morgan, with 30% of global container trade going through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea shipping crisis is impacting supply chains and has sent freight prices surging five-fold, particularly on routes from Asia to Europe.

