India pitches for ‘sustainable solution’ to Gaza crisis

The Indian foreign minister has warned against the Israel-Hamas war spilling into other parts of the Middle East

New Delhi on Friday stressed that the “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza, currently under siege by Israeli troops, needs a “sustainable solution” for “immediate relief.” It urged the 120 member states of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to press for a two-state solution to resolve the conflict.

Speaking at the 19th summit of the Non-aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also underlined that “terrorism” and “hostage-taking” are “unacceptable.”

During his speech, the minister cautioned that “the conflict should not spread.” Jaishankar’s comments come amid further escalations in the region, with Iran and Pakistan engaged in a row and the US and its allies starting to attack Houthi rebels’ bases in Yemen over attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

A day earlier, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, India’s minister of state for external affairs, stressed that India remains “deeply concerned” at the deteriorating security situation and large-scale loss of civilian lives in Gaza, during a ministerial meeting in Uganda ahead of the NAM summit. The senior official had encouraged the concerned parties to create “conditions necessary for peace” and “restarting of direct negotiations.”

Around 25,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza during the Israeli siege, according to the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry. The UN has said that three months of fighting have displaced roughly 85% of the territory’s population.

On Friday, Jaishankar also encouraged NAM member states to create regional economic hubs and resilient supply chains to “challenge concentrations” that undermine the countries’ financial security. The NAM, founded in 1961, seeks to advance the interests of developing countries in the context of Cold War confrontation.

In recent months, Jaishankar has repeatedly stressed the need for a “multipolar world” characterized by economic decentralization and reforms in intergovernmental bodies such as the United Nations (UN).

