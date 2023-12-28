Indian government promises justice after civilian ‘torture’ deaths in Kashmir

An investigation has been launched after three people were found dead, having been taken in for questioning by the security forces

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has promised “justice” amid an investigation into the deaths of three civilians who were detained by the army. The official made the comments as he visited insurgency-prone regions on the border with Pakistan on Wednesday.

The bodies of three people from a village in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir were found near the site of an antiterrorist operation, a day after they had been picked up for questioning following an ambush on an Indian Army convoy on December 21 that left five soldiers dead and two injured. A massive anti-insurgency operation was initiated after the attack, with significant security force deployments.

The three civilians, who were identified as Safeer Hussain, 43, Mohd Showket, 27, and Shabir Ahmad, 32, reportedly died in custody within hours of being picked up. Five other civilians from the neighboring Thanamandi area who had also been taken into custody were reportedly hospitalized with injuries. A video purporting to show the torture of the detained civilians spread online, fueling widespread anger.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 23, the Indian Army said the deaths were being probed and that it “stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations.” During a meeting with the victims’ families, Singh promised that “there will be justice,” the Indian Express reported on Thursday. Later, while speaking with troops stationed at the border, Singh urged them to “win the hearts” of citizens while fighting “terrorists.”

A relative of the deceased told the media that army officials had promised “strict action” against those responsible for the deaths. Meanwhile, the local authorities have promised 3 million rupees ($36,000), a government job, and a plot of land to the deceased’s next of kin.

Citing officials familiar with the matter, the Indian Express reported that initial statements pointed to the “fault” of army personnel during the questioning of the eight civilians. Three army officers have reportedly been removed from their roles while the investigation is underway.

The development comes weeks after the Supreme Court of India upheld a government decision to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir, a Muslim-majority state sandwiched between India and Pakistan. It was bifurcated into two federally administered union territories (Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh) in 2019. The opposition, including Kashmir’s largest local parties, has vehemently condemned the revocation of the region’s special status, which was granted under Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on December 27 received a complaint on the case from Delhi-based human rights activist Saddam Mujeeb, and issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Mujeeb told The Hindu newspaper that he had also sent a complaint about the incident to the National Commission for Human Rights, which is yet to formally respond.

